LMPD: Man dies after hitting utility pole in late night crash

(MGN)
By WAVE Staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 5:47 AM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is dead after a late Tuesday night crash.

Louisville Metro police said it happened before 11:30 p.m. on Eastern Parkway at Barret Avenue.

The victim was the only one in the vehicle and driving east when he lost control and hit a utility pole, according to police.

Louisville Metro EMS arrived and pronounced the man dead at the scene.

The LMPD Traffic Unit is investigating the crash.

