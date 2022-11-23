LMPD: Man dies after hitting utility pole in late night crash

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is dead after a late Tuesday night crash.

Louisville Metro police said it happened before 11:30 p.m. on Eastern Parkway at Barret Avenue.

The victim was the only one in the vehicle and driving east when he lost control and hit a utility pole, according to police.

Louisville Metro EMS arrived and pronounced the man dead at the scene.

The LMPD Traffic Unit is investigating the crash.

