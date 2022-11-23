Contact Troubleshooters
Louisville business owners worried about parking price increase

By David Ochoa
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 10:58 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Soon people are going to need a little more spare change when hitting the town. The price of parking in the city is increasing at the start of the new year.

The Parking Authority of River City said this is the first price increase for parking since 2018. It’s due to a new state parking sales tax and lost revenue from the pandemic.

A 6% sales tax is being placed on parking services provided by PARC. That includes surface lots, garages, and parking meters in the city.

“I think it’s another hit to our businesses on Bardstown road,” owner of Wick’s Pizza, Michael Wickliffe, said.

Wickliffe told WAVE News parking is already a hassle for businesses in the area.

He said a price increase might make things worse.

“All this is going to do is people aren’t going to pay for the meters,” Wickliffe said. “If you’re at dinner, it’s going to cost you another four or five dollars. It’s going to push people back into the neighborhoods and take parking from the guys right here on Highland Avenue. They’re regular customers. Thank God they walk up here.”

The increase depends on where people park, and how often they park there.

Here’s a list of the current and new rates:

Monthly Unreserved Parking

  • Current Average Rate - $96.07
  • New Average Rate (effective January 1) - $107.14

Monthly Reserved Parking

  • Current Average Rate - $115.83
  • New Average Rate (effective January 1) - $133.38

Transient Hourly Parking

  • Current Average Rate - $2.00
  • New Average Rate (effective January 1) - $3.00

Transient All-Day Parking

  • Current Average Rate - $20.00
  • New Average Rate (effective January 1) - $22.00

On-Street Meter Parking (first 2 hours)

  • Current Average Rate - $2.00/hour
  • New Average Rate (effective January 1) - $2.25/hour

On-Street Meter Parking (after first 2 hours)

  • Current Average Rate - $3.00/hour
  • New Average Rate (effective January 1) - $3.35/hour

PARC said this has been coming for awhile, but they held off during the pandemic to support businesses.

“I mean, they might say that, and maybe the wording got missed,” Wickliffe said. “But it’s just another tax on the little guy. I mean just to get big government more money.”

Wickliffe said parking on the street where there are minimal meters fills up fast.

“So like if I have 20 spots in front of Wick’s, I got four or five of them already being used all day long by people that maybe just work downtown and leave their cars here because they have a car and that’s taking up a lot of parking on the street too,” Wickliffe said.

That just leaves the side streets, which have more meters, and Wickliffe said people don’t need any more reasons to not visit the area.

Another business owner told WAVE News that people already complain about the parking prices, so an increase is just going to make things worse.

PARC plans to give discounts on daily parking in their garages online.

To read more about the increase, click here.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

