Louisville man facing rape charges after keeping 14-year-old at his home

By Elisa Schwartzmiller
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 12:38 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville man is facing rape charges after Jeffersonville Police apprehended him and the victim in June.

According to the arrest report, Nathanial Michael Covington, 24, brought the 14-year-old victim from Blount County, Tennessee to his home in Louisville.

Covington kept the victim at his home for several days before he moved her to a hotel in Jeffersonville, Indiana. During that time, he kept the victim unlawfully from the custody of her parents.

Jeffersonville Police Department apprehended Covington and the victim on June 16. Jeffersonville PD alerted the Louisville Metro Police Department and a report was filed.

The victim gave an interview in Blount County and she said that Covington raped her approximately 10 times over the course of several days.

The victim said that he threatened her with a gun and said he would shoot her, making her fearful for her life.

Video evidence was found confirming Covington’s actions.

Covington is being charged with 11 counts of rape, three counts of sodomy and one count of custodial interference.

He is being held at the Louisville Metro Department of Corrections.

