Man accused of driving wrong way on I-71 while intoxicated, causing ‘major’ accident

Nickolas D. Meecha, 24, was charged with driving under the influence, reckless driving, assault...
Nickolas D. Meecha, 24, was charged with driving under the influence, reckless driving, assault and wanton endangerment among other charges in connection to the incident.(LMDC)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 5:04 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville man was arrested early Wednesday morning after he allegedly drove the wrong way on I-71 and caused an accident with major injuries.

Nickolas D. Meecha, 24, was charged with driving under the influence, reckless driving, assault and wanton endangerment among other charges in connection to the incident.

According to an arrest report, police received calls around 2 a.m. on Wednesday morning on a driver who was heading in the direction of traffic on I-71 near I-264.

Multiple calls came in to officials stating the driver had caused a head-on collision on I-71 at the I-64 interchange ramp.

Officers arrived on scene and found Meecha as the driver of the suspect vehicle. The report states an officer noticed Meecha with bloodshot eyes and smelled intoxicants on his breath.

Meecha told officers he had been drinking and was aware he had caused an accident from driving the wrong way into oncoming traffic.

He also told officers he “believed he had too much to drink” to drive, and police said Meecha had a hard time maintaining balance “to the point that officers had to walk the subject to the police vehicle,” the report states.

Meecha was taken to Metro Department of Corrections, where a breathalyzer test revealed his blood-alcohol content as .199, nearly two and a half times over the legal limit of .08.

Police said the passenger in the vehicle that was struck was taken to University Hospital with “major injuries.”

Meecha was also charged with no registration plates and failure to produce an insurance card after discovering his vehicle registration was expired and not having insurance information.

He is due in court on Nov. 25.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

