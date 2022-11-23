Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Man facing wanton endangerment charges after chasing, shooting at victims

Man facing wanton endangerment charges after chasing, shooting at victims
Man facing wanton endangerment charges after chasing, shooting at victims(LMDC)
By Elisa Schwartzmiller
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 2:57 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is facing wanton endangerment charges after chasing, shooting and stricking victims while driving.

According to the arrest report, Adrieon Richards, 24, went to the victim’s home uninvited and told the other victim that they better leave the home.

Both victims left the home and Richards began to follow them. He then shot the victims’ car hitting the back of it at least two times.

Richards also fired a round of shots through an open window and hit the driver’s side window. He then sideswiped the victim’s car causing them to spin out.

Richards is being charged with wanton endangerment, criminal mischief and convicted felon in possession of a handgun.

His has plead not guilty and has a $50,000 cash bond.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

So far, four school districts have announced canceled classes or e-learning days due to...
Multiple schools in Ky., Southern Indiana cancel class Tuesday due to illnesses
Michael Tompkins said his wife was sleeping on late Saturday night when they got a call that...
‘We are in disbelief’: Louisville man wins $750K house in Norton Children’s Hospital raffle
Indiana man sentenced to 7 years in federal prison for manufacture, sale of ‘Ghost Guns’
Todd Chrisley, left, and Julie Chrisley arrive at the 52nd annual Academy of Country Music...
Convicted ‘Chrisley Knows Best’ stars once in talks to move to Kentucky
Chip Tayag and Jason Myers were killed in a helicopter crash Nov. 22, 2022.
Meteorologist and pilot killed in helicopter crash in Charlotte, N.C.

Latest News

The TSA checkpoint line at Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport eventually weaved...
A busy morning at the airport ahead of Thanksgiving
Cheryl Bennett was arrested for the murder of Michael O. Logsdon.
Woman charged in father’s murder released from jail as bond reduced
Meade County Deputies searching for wanted suspect
Meade County Deputies searching for wanted suspect
A Dry Ridge, Kentucky woman won $1 million in lottery scratch-off win.
Northern Kentucky woman wins $1M lottery scratch off