Man facing wanton endangerment charges after chasing, shooting at victims

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is facing wanton endangerment charges after chasing, shooting and stricking victims while driving.

According to the arrest report, Adrieon Richards, 24, went to the victim’s home uninvited and told the other victim that they better leave the home.

Both victims left the home and Richards began to follow them. He then shot the victims’ car hitting the back of it at least two times.

Richards also fired a round of shots through an open window and hit the driver’s side window. He then sideswiped the victim’s car causing them to spin out.

Richards is being charged with wanton endangerment, criminal mischief and convicted felon in possession of a handgun.

His has plead not guilty and has a $50,000 cash bond.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.