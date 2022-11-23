Meade County Deputies searching for wanted suspect

MEADE COUNTY, Ky. (WAVE) - The Meade County Sheriff’s Office is making the public aware of a male suspect wanted for multiple felonies in Meade, Breckinridge and Harrison County Indiana, was pursued through the Ekron area.

According to the department’s Facebook post, the suspect was last seen in the woods between Meadowlark Road and Highway 1238. He is wearing jeans and no shirt.

Deputies believe he will approach houses in the area for a ride or phone use.

If you see this suspect, you are asked to call the Meade County dispatch at 270-422-4182 or dial 911.

Deputies said that the community is not in danger and he is not a threat to the public. The suspect may hide in outbuildings or the woods.

The public is asked to lock their vehicles.

