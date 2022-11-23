Northern Kentucky woman wins $1M lottery scratch off

DRY RIDGE, Ky. (WXIX) - A woman from Dry Ridge parlays $30 into $1 million playing the Kentucky Lottery.

She says she won $30 on a Jackpot Fortune ticket and then went to the store to cash it.

That’s when she says she noticed a new $50 (500X) ticket so she used her Jackpot Fortune winnings to buy one of them.

Lottery officials say she scratched off the 500X ticket and discovered a “500X” multiplier with a prize amount below of $1,500.

Next to the “500X” symbol was a “100X” multiplier with a $2,500 prize.

The symbols she revealed totaled the game’s $1 million top prize, lottery officials said.

“Is that $1,000? No wait, that’s one million,” she said. “I was in shock. I couldn’t sleep,” she told lottery officials.

The woman drove to lottery headquarters the next day and took home a check for $710,000 after taxes.

She told lottery officials she plans to use her winnings to pay off her car and buy some land.

The Crittenden Fastlane in Crittenden, where the woman bought her 500X ticket out of a vending machine, will receive a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

