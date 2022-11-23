Contact Troubleshooters
Official: 4 Philadelphia teens shot in apparent drive-by near high school

The shooting took place about a block from Overbrook High School in West Philadelphia, where...
The shooting took place about a block from Overbrook High School in West Philadelphia, where school let out early because of parent-teacher conferences, said the district’s deputy chief of communications.(Gray News, file)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 1:52 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Four students were injured in an apparent drive-by shooting shortly after their Philadelphia high school let out early for the day late Wednesday morning, a city schools spokesperson said.

City police said a 15-year-old girl was shot in the shoulder and thigh, a 15-year-old girl was shot in the shoulder, a 16-year-old boy suffered a graze wound to the face and a gunshot wound to the hand, and a 16-year-old boy was shot in the leg. All four were getting hospital treatment and were in stable condition.

Police said no arrest has been made and no weapon was recovered.

The shooting took place about a block from Overbrook High School in West Philadelphia, where school let out early because of parent-teacher conferences, the district’s deputy chief of communications, Monique Braxton, said in a phone interview.

Braxton said the district’s Office of School Safety told her the students were at a corner store when the shooting occurred.

“We don’t know who was targeted, if any of the four of them were targeted,” Braxton said. Parents were being notified early Wednesday afternoon.

“This is outrageous, that young people would be shot shortly after being dismissed from their high school,” Braxton said.

Officer Miguel Torres, a spokesperson for the Philadelphia Police Department, said that the shooting occurred around 11:30 a.m. He said victims were taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center and Lankenau Medical Center.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

