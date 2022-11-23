Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Paristown Fête de Noël underway with ice skating, holiday shopping, and more

By Josh Ninke
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 10:34 AM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The holiday spirit is in the air at Paristown! The 4th annual Fête de Noël celebration is going on through the end of the year.

The area is hosting an ice skating rink again and featuring some fun events. Give karaoke on ice a try every Wednesday throughout December and the popular Drag Queens on Ice will be back again on Dec. 4. There will even be holiday movies projected onto the screen next to the rink!

The Brent Street Holiday Market has more than a dozen shops with special holiday items. The market kicks off on Friday and goes all the way up until Christmas.

There is a brand new trackless train for kids to enjoy as well! You can even try the Spirits of Scrooge Escape Room.

You can find more information at the Paristown website.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

So far, four school districts have announced canceled classes or e-learning days due to...
Multiple schools in Ky., Southern Indiana cancel class Tuesday due to illnesses
Michael Tompkins said his wife was sleeping on late Saturday night when they got a call that...
‘We are in disbelief’: Louisville man wins $750K house in Norton Children’s Hospital raffle
Indiana man sentenced to 7 years in federal prison for manufacture, sale of ‘Ghost Guns’
Todd Chrisley, left, and Julie Chrisley arrive at the 52nd annual Academy of Country Music...
Convicted ‘Chrisley Knows Best’ stars once in talks to move to Kentucky
Chip Tayag and Jason Myers were killed in a helicopter crash Nov. 22, 2022.
Meteorologist and pilot killed in helicopter crash in Charlotte, N.C.

Latest News

The 40th annual Toys for Tots Motorcycle Run will take place on Sunday.
St. Matthews PD discuss plans for Toys for Tots Motorcycle Run
The downtown Louisville skyline as seen from the WAVE SkyTrack camera in the Paristown...
FORECAST: Pleasant weather for today, most of Thanksgiving Day
Generic
Injury crash confirmed on I-65 in Bullitt County
LMPD: Man dies after hitting utility pole in late night crash