Paristown Fête de Noël underway with ice skating, holiday shopping

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The holiday spirit is in the air at Paristown! The 4th annual Fête de Noël celebration is going on through the end of the year.

The area is hosting an ice skating rink again and featuring some fun events. Give karaoke on ice a try every Wednesday throughout December and the popular Drag Queens on Ice will be back again on Dec. 4. There will even be holiday movies projected onto the screen next to the rink!

The Brent Street Holiday Market has more than a dozen shops with special holiday items. The market kicks off on Friday and goes all the way up until Christmas.

There is a brand new trackless train for kids to enjoy as well! You can even try the Spirits of Scrooge Escape Room.

You can find more information at the Paristown website.

