Road closures ahead of Light Up Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Light Up Louisville event includes a parade along Jefferson Street from 7th to 4th Streets, down 4th Street from Jefferson Street to Muhammad Ali through 4th Street Live.

The parade will have several holiday themed floats. Santa Claus participated in the parade and lighting of the tree. There is a Children’s Village and Vendor area along 6th Street.

The road closures will be from 12p.m. to 11:30p.m. Friday on the following Streets:

-W Jefferson Street from S 3rd Street to S 8th Street

-W Liberty Street from S 4th Street to S 9th Street

-S 4th Street from W Market to W Ali

-S 5h Street from W Ali to W Market

-S 6th Street from W Market to Cedar Street

-S 7th Street from W Market to W Ali

-S 7th Street from Cedar Street to W Jefferson

-S 8th Street from W Market to W Liberty

-Armory Place from W Ali to W Liberty

-Congress Alley from S 6th Street to S 8th Street

-Court Place from S 5t Street to S 6th Street

Restricted access will be provided to Baird Tower Parking Garage along Jefferson from 5th Street until 2:30p.m. Exit only from Baird Parking Garage to 5th Street from 2:30p.m. to 5p.m.

There will be restricted access provided to Hyatt Regency and to 4th Street Parking Garage along S 5th Street from Ali to the Parking Garage.

