SMPD kicks off 40th annual Toys for Tots Motorcycle Run

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - St. Matthews Police Department kicked off their 40th annual Toys for Tots Motorcycle Run on Wednesday with a press conference.

According to SMPD, there are new safety measures in place to assist this year’s run.

11 police departments and 2 fire departments will be assisting this year to ensure that the event runs smoothly.

Last year the run provided 17,000 toys to six counties around the area.

Dale Corum from the Kentucky Motorcycle Association shared the importance of the motorcycle run and what this means for the kids that they serve.

“There are kids out there that are definitely under privileged that may not have much of a Christmas,” Corum said. “And besides the gift part of it. They know someone cares about them, doing something for them.”

The 40th annual Toys for Tots Motorcycle Run will be November 27 in St. Matthews and Santa will be in attendance!

