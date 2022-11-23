Solider at Fort Knox pay tribute to President Zachary Taylor

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Solider at Fort Knox paid tribute to President Zachary Taylor at a wreath-laying ceremony at the Zachary Taylor National Cemetery Wednesday morning.

According to the release, each year a U.S. Military General or flag officer will lay a wreath, provided by the White House, at the gravesite of each deceased former U.S. President’s birthdays.

Zachary Taylor was the nation’s 12th president. He grew up in Louisville before joining the Army in 1806. Taylor was sworn into office in 1849 and served as president for 16 months before his death in 1850.

This year, Major General Edward Merrigan Jr. hosted the ceremony and a honor cordon from his unit assisted with the wreath laying.

