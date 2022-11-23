WAVE Country stores open on Thanksgiving, Black Friday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Many major retailers have announced they will be closed on Thanksgiving, but that doesn’t mean last-minute shoppers will have nowhere to go on Thanksgiving.

In years past, many stores would open up on Thanksgiving night and extend Black Friday sales early. However, national chains such as Target, Walmart and Best Buy have all announced they will be closed on Thanksgiving Day.

Several area grocery stores will have holiday hours on Thanksgiving Day, but times may vary based on location.

Kroger locations will close at 3 p.m., according to their store website. Local store times can be found here.

Meijer stores will be open from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day, with specific location times listed here.

ValuMarket stores will be open from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Thanksgiving. For more information, click or tap here.

Whole Foods locations will be open from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., according to their store website. More information on specific store hours can be found here.

Several pharmacies are also open with limited hours on Thanksgiving Day include CVS and Walgreens.

A list of the national retailers that will remain closed on Thanksgiving Day are below:

Banana Republic

Bed Bath & Beyond

Best Buy

Costco

Dick’s Sporting Goods

DSW (hours vary by location)

Gap

Home Depot

Home Goods

JCPenney

Kohl’s

Lowe’s

Macy’s

Marshalls

Office Depot

Office Max

Old Navy

Petco

Petsmart

REI (also closed on Black Friday)

Target

TJ Maxx

Trader Joe’s

Ulta

Walmart

Local malls will also remain closed on Thanksgiving Day, but will reopen on Black Friday with holiday hours (stores may have different opening hours):

Mall St. Matthews: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Oxmoor Center: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Jefferson Mall: 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Green Tree Mall: 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

