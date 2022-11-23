Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

WAVE Country stores open on Thanksgiving, Black Friday

Many major retailers have announced they will be closed on Thanksgiving, but that doesn’t mean...
Many major retailers have announced they will be closed on Thanksgiving, but that doesn’t mean last-minute shoppers will have nowhere to go on Thanksgiving.(WKYT)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 7:47 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Many major retailers have announced they will be closed on Thanksgiving, but that doesn’t mean last-minute shoppers will have nowhere to go on Thanksgiving.

In years past, many stores would open up on Thanksgiving night and extend Black Friday sales early. However, national chains such as Target, Walmart and Best Buy have all announced they will be closed on Thanksgiving Day.

Several area grocery stores will have holiday hours on Thanksgiving Day, but times may vary based on location.

Kroger locations will close at 3 p.m., according to their store website. Local store times can be found here.

Meijer stores will be open from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day, with specific location times listed here.

ValuMarket stores will be open from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Thanksgiving. For more information, click or tap here.

Whole Foods locations will be open from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., according to their store website. More information on specific store hours can be found here.

Several pharmacies are also open with limited hours on Thanksgiving Day include CVS and Walgreens.

A list of the national retailers that will remain closed on Thanksgiving Day are below:

  • Banana Republic
  • Bed Bath & Beyond
  • Best Buy
  • Costco
  • Dick’s Sporting Goods
  • DSW (hours vary by location)
  • Gap
  • Home Depot
  • Home Goods
  • JCPenney
  • Kohl’s
  • Lowe’s
  • Macy’s
  • Marshalls
  • Office Depot
  • Office Max
  • Old Navy
  • Petco
  • Petsmart
  • REI (also closed on Black Friday)
  • Target
  • TJ Maxx
  • Trader Joe’s
  • Ulta
  • Walmart

Local malls will also remain closed on Thanksgiving Day, but will reopen on Black Friday with holiday hours (stores may have different opening hours):

  • Mall St. Matthews: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
  • Oxmoor Center: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
  • Jefferson Mall: 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.
  • Green Tree Mall: 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

So far, four school districts have announced canceled classes or e-learning days due to...
Multiple schools in Ky., Southern Indiana cancel class Tuesday due to illnesses
The victim was found dead inside a car.
LMPD: 19-year-old found dead inside car in Fairdale identified
LMPD Chief Erika Shields
LMPD Chief Erika Shields to resign following conclusion of Mayor Fischer’s term
Michael Tompkins said his wife was sleeping on late Saturday night when they got a call that...
‘We are in disbelief’: Louisville man wins $750K house in Norton Children’s Hospital raffle
Joseph Willky is the head coach of the girl's basketball team at Thomas Jefferson Middle School.
JCPS girl’s basketball coach arrested after incident at Moore High School

Latest News

The Center for Women and Families announced it has received a $2.5 million grant, the largest...
Center for Women and Families receives $2.5 million from Jeff Bezos’ nonprofit fund
An estimated 54.5 million people are on the move this Thanksgiving and they are paying a lot...
Higher prices can’t slow down booming holiday travel
MSD said without proper disposal of cooking oils and greases, home sewer backups can occur as...
MSD reminds not to pour grease, oils down the drain ahead of holiday cooking
Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear
Salvation Army of Kentucky holds Red Kettle kickoff event