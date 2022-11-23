Contact Troubleshooters
What you can do with your kids during winter and Thanksgiving breaks

Organizations across Louisville have a couple of activities lined up to keep your kids engaged while on break from school.
By Sean Baute
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 5:16 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Organizations across Louisville have a couple of activities lined up to keep your kids engaged while on break from school.

A lot of the programs are available for free.

The Louisville Zoo is hosting the School’s Out Safari is free for kids age 3-11 with purchase of adult ticket during Thanksgiving and Winter Breaks.

If animals aren’t your thing, maybe science is.

The Kentucky Science Center is celebrating new years with a celebration filled with experiments. It’s free with entry to the center. Here’s the Kentucky Science Center holiday schedule.

The Louisville Free Public Library also an extended calendar for kids during winter break (LFPL Calendar).

Louisville Metro Parks and Rec also have a long list of activities like lunch with Santa, winter camp, and a basketball camp.

NCAA national champion and former Louisville Cardinal Robbie Valentine is also offering the free basketball clinic at the Cyril Allgeier community center in December.

He’s been doing these for years and says it’s always about more than basketball.

”Anything you can do to get your kids involved in these free activities, you need to do it,” Valentine said. “Because kids need to be as busy as possible. There’s a lot of trouble out there that’s wanting them to join part of their team.”

At the clinic, Delta Dental’s mobile dentistry unit will be there.

They’ll have toothbrushes, toothpaste, floss to talk to kids about the importance of dental hygiene.

Sign up here.

