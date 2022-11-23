Contact Troubleshooters
Woman charged in father’s murder released from jail as bond reduced

Cheryl Bennett was arrested for the murder of Michael O. Logsdon.
Cheryl Bennett was arrested for the murder of Michael O. Logsdon.(Barren County Detention Center)
By Kelly Dean
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 2:12 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - A woman in Glasgow who was arrested on a murder charge earlier this month has been released after a judge agreed to a partially secured bond worth $50,000 when her bail was initially set at $500,000.

Back in July, authorities received complaints regarding suspicious circumstances surrounding the recent death of Michael Logsdon. Officials then conducted a death investigation with the assistance of the Barren County Coroner’s Office and The Kentucky State Medical Examiner’s Office.

On Nov. 3, Cheryl Leighanne Bennett was arrested and charged with the murder of her father, Michael Logsdon. She was booked in the Barren County Jail on a $500,000 bond.

According to Logsdon’s death certificate, which WBKO News obtained from his other daughter, Logsdon’s cause of death was listed as asphyxia, strangulation, bi-pap machine turned off.

Earlier this month, a nurse wrote a letter to Judge Alexander and Judge Pendleton stating that Bennett had significant health issues that Barren County Jail could not accommodate and that it was not safe for her to remain under their care.

On Wednesday morning, court records indicate that Bennett was released after David Bennett paid $50,000 cash. Bennett was to be placed under home incarceration with an ankle monitor.

It’s unclear why Judge Pendleton reduced Bennett’s bond, as the document doesn’t state a reason. During the Nov. 14 hearing, Bennett’s attorney, Johnny Bell argued reasons as to why she should be given a reduced bond; however, medical was not a reason proved by him.

