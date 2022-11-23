Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Woman injured in Parkland neighborhood shooting

(WAVE News)
By WAVE Staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 1:17 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A woman was taken to UofL Hospital after she was shot in the Parkland neighborhood.

Louisville Metro police officers were called to a report of a shooting on Wednesday at about 11:30 a.m. Officers found the woman shot when they got to the 700 block of South 32nd Street.

The LMPD Homicide Unit is leading the investigation due to the severity of the woman’s injuries.

There are no suspects, but anyone with information can call the anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD or use the crime portal by clicking or tapping here.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

So far, four school districts have announced canceled classes or e-learning days due to...
Multiple schools in Ky., Southern Indiana cancel class Tuesday due to illnesses
Michael Tompkins said his wife was sleeping on late Saturday night when they got a call that...
‘We are in disbelief’: Louisville man wins $750K house in Norton Children’s Hospital raffle
Indiana man sentenced to 7 years in federal prison for manufacture, sale of ‘Ghost Guns’
Todd Chrisley, left, and Julie Chrisley arrive at the 52nd annual Academy of Country Music...
Convicted ‘Chrisley Knows Best’ stars once in talks to move to Kentucky
Chip Tayag and Jason Myers were killed in a helicopter crash Nov. 22, 2022.
Meteorologist and pilot killed in helicopter crash in Charlotte, N.C.

Latest News

Road closures ahead of Light Up Louisville
Travelers flying out of Louisville on Thanksgiving Eve waited in the TSA checkpoint line at...
A busy morning at the airport ahead of Thanksgiving
Solider at Fort Knox pay tribute to President Zachary Taylor
SMPD kicks off 40th annual Toys for Tots Motorcycle Run
SMPD kicks off 40th annual Toys for Tots Motorcycle Run