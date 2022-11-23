Woman injured in Parkland neighborhood shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A woman was taken to UofL Hospital after she was shot in the Parkland neighborhood.

Louisville Metro police officers were called to a report of a shooting on Wednesday at about 11:30 a.m. Officers found the woman shot when they got to the 700 block of South 32nd Street.

The LMPD Homicide Unit is leading the investigation due to the severity of the woman’s injuries.

There are no suspects, but anyone with information can call the anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD or use the crime portal by clicking or tapping here.

