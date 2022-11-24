Contact Troubleshooters
Cards go winless in Maui, fall to 0-6 after 81-62 loss to Cincinnati

The time has finally come - the 2022 Maui Jim Maui Invitational bracket is set!
The time has finally come - the 2022 Maui Jim Maui Invitational bracket is set!
By Kent Taylor
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 9:50 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WAVE) - UofL is still looking for the first win of the Kenny Payne Era after wrapping up the Maui Invitational with an 81-62 loss to Cincinnati.

The Cards were more competitive than they had been in losses to #9 Arkansas and #21 Texas Tech. El Ellis drove in an scored with 5.5 seconds left in the first half to give UofL a 30-28 lead.

The Bearcats David DeJulius beat the buzzer from just past 30 feet, banking in a triple for a 31-30 UC halftime lead.

Cincinnati took control at the beginning of the second half, opening with an 18-5 run.

DeJulius led all scorers with 26 points. Brandon Huntley-Hatfield led UofL with a season-high 15 points. Ellis added 13 and J.J. Traynor, who got the start in place of Sydney Curry, finished with 10 points.

The Cards had 10 assists, one more than in their first two games in Maui combined, but they also turned the ball over 15 times.

UofL falls to 0-6. The Cards return home next Tuesday night to host Maryland (5-0) in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge. That game tips off at 7 p.m. in the KFC Yum! Center.

