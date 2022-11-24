Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Community Kitchen addresses growing need in homeless population

(WAVE News)
By Marresa Burke
Published: Nov. 24, 2022 at 6:01 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - The Community Kitchen in Jeffersonville fills people with hope and a warm meal. Volunteers say each gathering and serving at the Community Kitchen builds unity among those in the homeless population.

“It gives you that warm fuzzy feeling that people are getting something to eat,” Jeffersonville Community Kitchen staff Tom Condit said. “We really do prepare nice meals. It’s a hot meal everyday day. It may be some people only meal of the day and we can furnish it.”

The Community Kitchen in Jeffersonville was founded in 1989 on the principle of providing food for the hungry and homeless population. For decades, the organization is supported by volunteers and donations. Throughout the years, Community Kitchen staff say the need increased and donations decreased.

To learn how you can help, click or tap here.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Isaac Decker, 21, and Brenna Stovall, 20, were arrested November 22 by St. Matthews police on...
Couple arrested for abuse of infant
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Coroner identifies person killed after hitting utility pole on Eastern Parkway
Nickolas D. Meecha, 24, was charged with driving under the influence, reckless driving, assault...
Man accused of driving wrong way on I-71 while intoxicated, causing ‘major’ accident
Authorities are investigating after the body of a 14-year-old was found at InTown Suites on...
14-year-old found in hotel room was dead for a week before anyone called authorities, coroner says
Meade County Deputies searching for wanted suspect
Meade County Deputies searching for wanted suspect

Latest News

Juice Bowl 2022 continued its tradition of football, food and reuniting friends.
Juice Bowl tradition continues in 2022
Thanksgiving is a tradition for families and friends to eat food and share memories. For...
YMCA Turkey Trot
Hundreds gathered at Shawnee Park in West Louisville for the annual Thanksgiving Juice Bowl.
Juice Bowl tradition continues in 2022
Tommy and Alex Gift have been providing Thanksgiving meals for patients and their families for...
Local family donates meals to cancer patients at UofL for Thanksgiving