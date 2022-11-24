Community Kitchen addresses growing need in homeless population

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - The Community Kitchen in Jeffersonville fills people with hope and a warm meal. Volunteers say each gathering and serving at the Community Kitchen builds unity among those in the homeless population.

“It gives you that warm fuzzy feeling that people are getting something to eat,” Jeffersonville Community Kitchen staff Tom Condit said. “We really do prepare nice meals. It’s a hot meal everyday day. It may be some people only meal of the day and we can furnish it.”

The Community Kitchen in Jeffersonville was founded in 1989 on the principle of providing food for the hungry and homeless population. For decades, the organization is supported by volunteers and donations. Throughout the years, Community Kitchen staff say the need increased and donations decreased.

To learn how you can help, click or tap here.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.