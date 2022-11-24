Crews battle fully-involved fire in Fairdale

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Multiple fire crews were called to extinguish a vacant building fire in the Fairdale neighborhood on Wednesday night.

Calls came in around 5 p.m. on reports of a fire in the 10000 block of West Manslick Road, according to Fairdale Fire Assistant Chief Joshua McIntosh.

Crews arrived a minute later to a fully-involved structure fire. It took five companies from multiple departments around 40 minutes to get the fire under control, McIntosh said.

McIntosh said there was a fire at the same location around two and a half months ago that is still under investigation. The property was vacant and had no utilities connected at the location.

Louisville Metro Arson Bureau is investigating the cause of the fire.

