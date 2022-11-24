Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Crews battle fully-involved fire in Fairdale

Calls came in around 5 p.m. on reports of a fire in the 10000 block of West Manslick Road on...
Calls came in around 5 p.m. on reports of a fire in the 10000 block of West Manslick Road on Wednesday night.(WAVE News)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 9:04 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Multiple fire crews were called to extinguish a vacant building fire in the Fairdale neighborhood on Wednesday night.

Calls came in around 5 p.m. on reports of a fire in the 10000 block of West Manslick Road, according to Fairdale Fire Assistant Chief Joshua McIntosh.

Crews arrived a minute later to a fully-involved structure fire. It took five companies from multiple departments around 40 minutes to get the fire under control, McIntosh said.

McIntosh said there was a fire at the same location around two and a half months ago that is still under investigation. The property was vacant and had no utilities connected at the location.

Louisville Metro Arson Bureau is investigating the cause of the fire.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

So far, four school districts have announced canceled classes or e-learning days due to...
Multiple schools in Ky., Southern Indiana cancel class Tuesday due to illnesses
Michael Tompkins said his wife was sleeping on late Saturday night when they got a call that...
‘We are in disbelief’: Louisville man wins $750K house in Norton Children’s Hospital raffle
Indiana man sentenced to 7 years in federal prison for manufacture, sale of ‘Ghost Guns’
Todd Chrisley, left, and Julie Chrisley arrive at the 52nd annual Academy of Country Music...
Convicted ‘Chrisley Knows Best’ stars once in talks to move to Kentucky
Chip Tayag and Jason Myers were killed in a helicopter crash Nov. 22, 2022.
Meteorologist and pilot killed in helicopter crash in Charlotte, N.C.

Latest News

Habitat for Humanity Veteran Program builds independence
Habitat for Humanity Veteran Program builds independence
The IMC gathered in front of the former Louisville Metro Youth Detention Center to address the...
Louisville parents, the IMC look to address the alleged mistreatment of teens at the Adair County Juvenile Detention Center
Former Kentucky Gov. John Y. Brown Jr. to lie in state in Capitol Rotunda
KSP arrests Grant County man for sex abuse