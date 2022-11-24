Identity released of man killed in crash on Dixie Highway

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Jefferson County coroner released the identity of a man killed in a crash on Dixie Highway Thursday afternoon.

Just before 2 p.m., Louisville Metro police officers were called to respond to a crash in the 13000 block of Dixie Highway.

Investigators found a man driving north on Dixie went into the southbound lane and crashed into another car.

The man was taken to the University of Louisville Hospital in critical condition and later died. He was identified as 61-year-old Timothy Conkin of Vine Grove, Kentucky.

LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley said there were two people inside the car heading south. Both people were also taken to the hospital, the driver in serious condition.

The passenger had injuries officials said are not serious.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.