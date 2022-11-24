Contact Troubleshooters
Ky. fire victim unable to escape; stayed behind with her dog

A deadly fire is under investigation in Pulaski County. The fire happened Thursday morning at a...
A deadly fire is under investigation in Pulaski County. The fire happened Thursday morning at a house on Antioch Ave. in Burnside.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Nov. 24, 2022 at 9:11 AM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A deadly fire is under investigation in Pulaski County.

The fire happened Thursday morning at a house on Antioch Ave. in Burnside.

According to Coroner Clyde Strunk, the victim has been identified as 76-year-old Jewell Lester.

The coroner says Lester, her daughter and her grandson were inside the home at the time of the fire.

He says Lester’s daughter and grandson were not able to get her out of the home before they were overcome by smoke and had to escape.

Lester stayed behind in the home with her dog.

Her body is being taken to Frankfort for an autopsy.

The cause of the fire is not yet known. The coroner says the family told investigators there was no fireplace in the home and they were not using space heaters.

This is a developing story.

