LMPD investigating stabbing in Old Louisville

(MGN ONLINE)
By WAVE Staff
Published: Nov. 24, 2022 at 3:40 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man was taken to the hospital after being stabbed in Old Louisville.

Louisville Metro police officers were called to the 200 block of York Street on Thursday just after 1 p.m. They found a man with a stab wound during an altercation with another man, according to police.

Police said the victim was conscious, alert and talking while being transported to University of Louisville Hospital. However, he has thus far refused to cooperate with police.

Detectives are investigating and anyone with information can call the anonymous Crime Tip Hotline at 502-574-LMPD (5673) or use the anonymous Crime Tip Portal by clicking or tapping here.

