Man dead after crash on Dixie Highway

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One man is dead after a crash on Dixie Highway Thursday afternoon.

According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, just before 2p.m. officers responded to a report of a two vehicle accident in the 13000 block of Dixie Highway.

Investigation determined that the adult man who was driving northbound on Dixie Highway, he then entered into the southbound lane where he hit an oncoming vehicle.

The driver was transported to UofL hospital in critical condition. He later died from his injuries.

There were two occupants in the southbound oncoming vehicle and both were also transported to the hospital with the driver being in serious condition and the passenger suffering from non-life threatening injuries.

Both the northbound and southbound lanes in the 13000 block of Dixie Highway are currently closed while the LMPD Traffic Unit continues to investigate.

WAVE has a crew headed to the scene.

