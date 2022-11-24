Police investigating Thanksgiving Day shooting at apartment complex

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Thanksgiving morning LMPD officers were out trying to track down a shooter at the Oxmoor apartments near St. Matthews.

The victim was taken to the hospital with several gunshot wounds.

The calm of a holiday morning was broken around nine Thursday morning outside of the Oxmoor apartment complex on Steeplecrest Circle.

A neighbor told WAVE they were drinking coffee when they heard what sounded like fireworks outside.

Police said they found a woman with several gunshot wounds in the parking lot.

Paramedics took her to the hospital. Police said she was awake and talking on the way to get emergency care.

The neighbor said when they were allowed to leave their apartment they walked by clothes left behind on the sidewalk along with blood.

They’re thinking about moving when their lease comes up for renewal.

While detectives investigate the Thanksgiving Day shooting at the apartment complex, they also have another open case from six months ago, a double homicide that occurred at the same apartment complex.

At the end of June two men were found dead in a ground floor apartment

Family members identified the victims as Stephen Lamont Curtis and Gary Allen Brown.

Bullet holes left scars in the wall outside the front door.

Neighbors at the time heard shots and then screams.

“We saw this woman come out of the apartment just screaming, like blood curdling screaming so we watched a little bit and then we took our dog on a walk just to see what was going on,” said Rebekah Duvall.

A similar sight occured on Thursday morning. Police cars. Detectives. Forensic units.

Police haven’t made any arrests in either case. They said nothing so far links the two shootings together.

