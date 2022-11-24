Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic cleared on I-65 South near Jefferson Street following multi-vehicle crash

TRIMARC said the crash happened around 10:05 p.m. on Wednesday on I-65 South at mile marker 135.8.(TRIMARC)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 10:32 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Traffic was delayed on I-65 South near downtown Louisville on Wednesday night due to a multi-vehicle crash.

TRIMARC said the crash happened around 10:05 p.m. on Wednesday on I-65 South at mile marker 135.8, near the Jefferson Street exit. Three vehicles are said to be involved in the crash.

The left three lanes were blocked while officials clear the scene, TRIMARC said. Around 10:40 p.m., TRIMARC said all lanes are back open.

There is no word on any injuries.

This story may be updated.

