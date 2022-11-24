Woman in hospital after shooting at apartment complex near St. Matthews

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A woman is in the hospital after a shooting at an apartment complex near St. Matthews.

According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, shortly after 9a.m. officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 7400 block of Steeplecrest Circle.

When officers arrived on scene, they located an adult woman who had sustained multiple gunshot wounds while in the parking lot of the apartment complex.

The victim was conscious and talked while she was taken to UofL hospital for treatment.

Detectives are handling the investigation. No arrests have been made at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous Crime Tip Hotline at 502-574-LMPD (5673) or utilize the anonymous Crime Tip Portal.

