Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Woman in hospital after shooting at apartment complex near St. Matthews

Woman in hospital after shooting at apartment complex near St. Matthews
Woman in hospital after shooting at apartment complex near St. Matthews(WAVE)
By Elisa Schwartzmiller
Published: Nov. 24, 2022 at 10:29 AM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A woman is in the hospital after a shooting at an apartment complex near St. Matthews.

According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, shortly after 9a.m. officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 7400 block of Steeplecrest Circle.

When officers arrived on scene, they located an adult woman who had sustained multiple gunshot wounds while in the parking lot of the apartment complex.

The victim was conscious and talked while she was taken to UofL hospital for treatment.

Detectives are handling the investigation. No arrests have been made at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous Crime Tip Hotline at 502-574-LMPD (5673) or utilize the anonymous Crime Tip Portal.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Isaac Decker, 21, and Brenna Stovall, 20, were arrested November 22 by St. Matthews police on...
Couple arrested for abuse of infant
Nickolas D. Meecha, 24, was charged with driving under the influence, reckless driving, assault...
Man accused of driving wrong way on I-71 while intoxicated, causing ‘major’ accident
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Coroner identifies person killed after hitting utility pole on Eastern Parkway
Authorities are investigating after the body of a 14-year-old was found at InTown Suites on...
14-year-old found in hotel room was dead for a week before anyone called authorities, coroner says
Meade County Deputies searching for wanted suspect
Meade County Deputies searching for wanted suspect

Latest News

Adriana Posey already had her daughter when she married Jason Wilkinson. Years later, Wilkinson...
Woman accuses ex-husband of spying on her, her daughter and posting pictures online
A once happy family now destroyed by claims of severe violations of privacy.
Woman accuses ex-husband of spying on her, her daughter and posting pictures online
TRIMARC said the crash happened around 10:05 p.m. on Wednesday on I-65 South at mile marker...
Traffic cleared on I-65 South near Jefferson Street following multi-vehicle crash
Calls came in around 5 p.m. on reports of a fire in the 10000 block of West Manslick Road on...
Crews battle fully-involved fire in Fairdale