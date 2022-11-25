FORECAST: Clearing and colder tonight

WEATHER HEADLINES

Drying out and turning colder tonight

Saturday daytime will be dry

Rain and strong wind gusts Saturday night/Sunday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A spot or two of drizzle is still possible into the early afternoon as clouds slowly, but surely, erode over the area. The amount of sunshine will determine how far into the 50s any one location can get.

Skies will continue to clear this evening which could allow for some areas of fog to develop later tonight. This will be especially true in areas with a damp ground.

Saturday looks dry and breezy with an increase in clouds from the south...leading to overcast conditions once we move into the afternoon hours.

Rain will move in from the south by mid to late evening. After an initial drop in temperatures, they will start to actually rise by a few degrees toward sunrise as the south wind becomes strong.

Our focus will then shift to our next system that looks to impact the area with wind/rain Tuesday with Wednesday being the most dramatic weather day with wind/rain/thunder and and crashing temperatures. A WAVE Weather Alert Day may get issued as we get closer.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.