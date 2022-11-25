FORECAST: Patchy fog overnight, but the rain arrives Saturday night

WEATHER HEADLINES

Patchy fog early Saturday - light, brief glaze of ice possible on some elevated objects

Rain arrives Saturday night

Mild again early next week before a round of showers and storms early Wednesday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Clear skies and a damp ground in some areas overnight will help promote the development of patchy fog heading into early Saturday. Given low temperatures near or below freezing, a very light glaze of ice may form on some elevated objects. Major travel issues are not expected with Saturday morning’s fog and by the afternoon temperatures will soar up to near the 60-degree mark.

Most of the day looks breezy and dry before a healthy dose of rain arrives Saturday night. Steady rain Saturday night into early Sunday morning will put down between 0.5-1″ of rainfall as temperatures stay steady in the 50s. The steady rain exits mainly before dawn Sunday morning, but spotty showers and very gusty winds will remain through the day. Wind gusts of 40-50 mph are likely, so make sure your holiday decorations are anchored down well!

Monday looks dry and cooler with highs in the 40s but by Tuesday night we’ll watch our next system move in. This will bring us rounds of rain and thunder into early Wednesday. While most of the strong to severe storm threat looks to be south of us during this period for now, it’s something we’ll continue to keep an eye on as timing and placement of this system becomes clearer.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.