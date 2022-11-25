LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A new Christmas tradition is taking shape in Paristown. The area’s Fête de Noël is back for another season bringing even more holiday cheer than usual.

The newest addition to the Paristown holiday festivities is located at the Village Market. You can see a couple of different food vendors offering some different items for people to enjoy. It’s all bringing a little of flare to an already packed holiday schedule here at Paristown.

The Buns Burgers and Delectable donuts add a sweet and savory flavor to Brent Street and have found themselves a nook in Fête de Noël now celebrating its 4th year in existence here in Louisville.

The Ice-skating rink makes its return to the area and so do the more than 20 outdoors pop-up shops selling everything in Santa’s Shed.

If you get tired of walking, you can jump on the express.

“You know, I think it’s a little bit of nostalgia with the train, with the ice skating,” Homeplace Director David McGuire said. “You know, it’s the day after Thanksgiving, everybody’s just had a, hopefully, a nice meal with families and loved ones and now it’s time to kick off the holiday season.”

The Village Market, the ice skating rink, the outdoors shops are all going to be here through the holiday season.

