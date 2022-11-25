Contact Troubleshooters
Huge crowd at Bass Pro Shops in Clarksville right as it opens on Black Friday

Black Friday shoppers at Bass Pro Shops in Clarksville.
Black Friday shoppers at Bass Pro Shops in Clarksville.(WAVE News)
By Josh Ninke and WAVE Staff
Published: Nov. 25, 2022 at 1:31 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
CLARKSVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - Some places make Black Friday a bigger deal than others. Bass Pro Shops in Clarksville took things up a notch with some great deals and a huge crowd when the doors opened at 5 a.m.

There were tons of deals for everyone shopping and things went very smooth throughout the day.

There was a DJ there with donuts and coffee and the first 250 people got a gift card worth up to $500.

This was general manager Mike Benningfield’s 17th Black Friday at the store location. He said the store is actually changing how it handles the special sales this time of year, not only to stay competitive, but to make Black Friday as smooth as possible.

“Now we have a lot of the ads start Monday and run all the way through Saturday, and today we have like four pages just for Black Friday, and that’s why all these people are here.

This Clarksville location is open until 9 p.m. if you didn’t get out early and get your shopping done.

