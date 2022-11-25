Contact Troubleshooters
Light Up Louisville begins!

By David Ochoa
Published: Nov. 25, 2022 at 4:45 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Light Up Louisville is back for its 42nd year.

The tradition at Jefferson Square Park downtown features activities for kids, a parade, the Holiday Market and live performances.

Santa putting his magic touch on the Christmas Tree to get the the holiday season officially started.

Everything got rolling on Friday at 3 p.m. with activities inside Santa’s Workshop. There are many of vendors set up to sell crafts and food at the Holiday Market.

The Lots of Lights Parade gets going at 7 p.m. and our good friend Frosty will be the grand marshal.

The tree lighting is set for 8:30 p.m. with Santa doing the honors.

There are also several roads closed down tonight. For more on the road closures, click or tap here.

