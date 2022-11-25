Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Local Nonprofit Flight Club 502 teaches youth to fly at Bowman Field

Flight Club 502′s goal is to inspire other students to become successful through exposure to parts of aviation.
By Kennedy Hayes
Published: Nov. 25, 2022 at 6:34 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Flight Club 502′s goal is to inspire other students to become successful through exposure to parts of aviation.

Members learn how to build a plane, and can train to get their private pilot license. Anyone ages 13 to 21 can join.

The youth development program at Bowman Field also teaches students about sound decision making, finance, marketing, STEM and more.

A group of 20 high schoolers started the club in 2005. With the help of adult volunteers, the club has grown to 400 youth members.

Mohamud Aiden has been a member of Flight Club 502 since he was a junior in high school. He is a refugee from Somalia and came to the states in 2004. After five years with the club, he has his private pilot license and just received a full scholarship to become a flight instructor in Fort Myers, Florida.

”Just you know, not coming from this...this opportunity would not be available to me back home,” Aiden said. “At first, I just used to dream about it,” Aiden said. “I just kind of saw my future and I was like man, I can do this for a living.”

The Federal Bureau of Labor Statistics projects that U.S. airlines will need to hire more than 14,000 pilots each year over the next decade.

To volunteer, donate or learn more about Flight Club 502, click or tap here.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(File)
Man dead after crash on Dixie Highway
Police and paramedics respond to a shooting Thanksgiving Day
Police investigating Thanksgiving Day shooting at apartment complex
Woman in hospital after shooting at apartment complex near St. Matthews
Woman in hospital after shooting at apartment complex near St. Matthews
Adriana Posey already had her daughter when she married Jason Wilkinson. Years later, Wilkinson...
Woman accuses ex-husband of spying on her, her daughter and posting pictures online
Isaac Decker, 21, and Brenna Stovall, 20, were arrested November 22 by St. Matthews police on...
Couple arrested for abuse of infant

Latest News

Light Up Louisville begins!
Louisville, Ky. skyline on a cloudy day.
FORECAST: Patchy fog overnight, but the rain arrives Saturday night
Fête de Noël is back for another season
A new Christmas tradition is taking shape in Paristown.
Fête de Noël is back for another season
Crews at a fire at South 13th Street in Louisville.
Crews battle warehouse fire in Park Hill neighborhood