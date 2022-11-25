Local Nonprofit Flight Club 502 teaches youth to fly at Bowman Field

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Flight Club 502′s goal is to inspire other students to become successful through exposure to parts of aviation.

Members learn how to build a plane, and can train to get their private pilot license. Anyone ages 13 to 21 can join.

The youth development program at Bowman Field also teaches students about sound decision making, finance, marketing, STEM and more.

A group of 20 high schoolers started the club in 2005. With the help of adult volunteers, the club has grown to 400 youth members.

Mohamud Aiden has been a member of Flight Club 502 since he was a junior in high school. He is a refugee from Somalia and came to the states in 2004. After five years with the club, he has his private pilot license and just received a full scholarship to become a flight instructor in Fort Myers, Florida.

”Just you know, not coming from this...this opportunity would not be available to me back home,” Aiden said. “At first, I just used to dream about it,” Aiden said. “I just kind of saw my future and I was like man, I can do this for a living.”

The Federal Bureau of Labor Statistics projects that U.S. airlines will need to hire more than 14,000 pilots each year over the next decade.

