Man accused of driving wrong way on I-71 while intoxicated appears in court

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville man was arrested and charged after a wrong way crash on Interstate 71.

The Louisville Metro Police Department said the head-on collision happened on Wednesday at about 2 a.m. at the I-64 interchange ramp. The passenger in the car that was hit was taken to the hospital with major injuries.

LMPD said the accused suspect told officers that he had been drinking and he knew he was driving the wrong way.

Nickolas D. Meecha, 24, was charged with driving under the influence, reckless driving, assault and wanton endangerment among other charges. His arrest report stated that his eyes were bloodshot and he smelled of alcohol.

Meecha entered a not guilty plea in court Friday morning. He is being held on a $100,000 bond and will be back in court on Dec. 2.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.