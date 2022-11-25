Contact Troubleshooters
Man dead after shooting in Russell neighborhood

By WAVE Staff
Published: Nov. 24, 2022 at 7:44 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man has died after he was shot multiple times in the Russell neighborhood.

Louisville Metro police officers found the man with multiple gunshot wounds at South 31st Street and River Park Drive on Thursday just before 6 p.m.

The man was rushed to University Hospital in critical condition where he was then pronounced dead, according to police.

Homicide detectives are currently investigating and anyone with information can call the anonymous Crime Tip Hotline at 502-574-LMPD (5673) or use the anonymous Crime Tip Portal by clicking or tapping here.

