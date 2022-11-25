Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

More than 7,500 holiday wreaths needed for veterans’ graves

Brownsboro Hardware & Paint and the Corn Island Chapter of the Daughters of the American...
Brownsboro Hardware & Paint and the Corn Island Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution have partnered to place 4,000 Christmas wreaths on the graves of veterans buried at Zachary Taylor National Cemetery in Louisville.(Source: Jeff Knight, WAVE 3 News)
By WAVE Staff
Published: Nov. 25, 2022 at 2:26 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ky. (WAVE) - More than 7,500 holiday wreaths are still needed to place on veterans’ graves at Zachary Taylor National Cemetery.

Brownsboro Hardware & Paint is working with the Daughters of the American Revolution’s Corn Island Chapter to raise money to place wreaths on more than 11,000 graves. About 3,500 had been sponsored as of Thanksgiving Day, according to a release.

“Many people ask why wreaths are not placed on all 11,300+ graves,” Susan Kalmey with the Corn Island Chapter of NSDAR said in the release. “The simple fact is that we have to raise funds to place the graves. There is no government support. We rely on private and corporate donations to make this happen. That’s why it’s essential for people to step up and sponsor a wreath.”

The wreaths cost $15 and the deadline is Nov. 29.

To sponsor a wreath, visit either Brownsboro & Paint location, 4858 Brownsboro Road in Louisville and 9521 US 42 in Prospect. You can also go to BrownsboroHardware.com click on the “Sponsor a Wreath” icon.

The Maine Balsam wreaths will be placed on veterans’ graves on Dec. 17 during the “National Wreaths Across America Day.”

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(File)
Man dead after crash on Dixie Highway
Police and paramedics respond to a shooting Thanksgiving Day
Police investigating Thanksgiving Day shooting at apartment complex
Woman in hospital after shooting at apartment complex near St. Matthews
Woman in hospital after shooting at apartment complex near St. Matthews
Adriana Posey already had her daughter when she married Jason Wilkinson. Years later, Wilkinson...
Woman accuses ex-husband of spying on her, her daughter and posting pictures online
Isaac Decker, 21, and Brenna Stovall, 20, were arrested November 22 by St. Matthews police on...
Couple arrested for abuse of infant

Latest News

Black Friday shoppers at Bass Pro Shops in Clarksville.
Black Friday kicks off at Bass Pro Shops in Clarksville
Thanksgiving is a tradition for families and friends to eat food and share memories. For...
YMCA Turkey Trot
Kentucky families are together Thursday to celebrate the holidays and share memories, all while...
Kentucky grandmother reunited with grandson after decades
Communities across the commonwealth will begin putting up their Christmas trees and decorating...
Mayor of Ky. town devastated by Dec. 2021 tornado hopes for more normal Christmas