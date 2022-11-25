Officials identify man shot, killed in Russell neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Jefferson County coroner released the identity of a man that was shot and killed in the Russell neighborhood on Thanksgiving.

Just before 6 p.m., Louisville Metro officers were called to respond to a report of a shooting at 31st and River Park Drive.

Officers arrived and found a man who had been shot multiple times.

He was taken to the University of Louisville Hospital in critical condition and later died. The coroner identified the man as 47-year-old William Miller.

Homicide detectives continue to investigate.

Anyone with information can call the anonymous Crime Tip Hotline at 502-574-LMPD (5673) or use the anonymous Crime Tip Portal by clicking or tapping here.

