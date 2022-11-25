Officials identify man shot, killed in Russell neighborhood
Published: Nov. 24, 2022 at 7:44 PM EST
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Jefferson County coroner released the identity of a man that was shot and killed in the Russell neighborhood on Thanksgiving.
Just before 6 p.m., Louisville Metro officers were called to respond to a report of a shooting at 31st and River Park Drive.
Officers arrived and found a man who had been shot multiple times.
He was taken to the University of Louisville Hospital in critical condition and later died. The coroner identified the man as 47-year-old William Miller.
Homicide detectives continue to investigate.
Anyone with information can call the anonymous Crime Tip Hotline at 502-574-LMPD (5673) or use the anonymous Crime Tip Portal by clicking or tapping here.
Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.