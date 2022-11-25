Small Business Saturday boosts local economy

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Small Business Saturday encourages shoppers to buy from local vendors and increase their sales during the holiday shopping season. Studies say for each dollar spent at a small business, more than half stays in the local community.

Michael Gaines, owner of Blue Blood Black Sheep, displays his products and tests new ideas at venues like the Flea Off Market. Gaines believes locally-made products are more than possessions.

“You are walking away with a piece of the maker and artisan as well as a bracelet, soap, beautiful wooden pieces or a candle,” Gaines said. “It’s soul. It’s spirit. It’s alive. That’s what is important.”

Researchers say 51 million American shoppers participated last year. Owners of Ceyolanka Spices said shopping locally builds personal connections with customers. Their business brings spices grown and harvested in southeast India to the states.

“It’s our family and small villagers who grow the spices,” Ceyolanka Spices co-owner Marilyn Almonte said. “They grow the spices organically and dry them in the sun. From there, the product is put straight into packages and shipped directly here. It’s literally from our family to yours.”

According to the Small Business Administration, there are 33.2 million small businesses operating in the United States. Shopping local on Small Business Saturday unites the community and boosts the local economy.

“Every day is important to a small business,” Gaines said.

