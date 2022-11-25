Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

US Coast Guard rescues cruise passenger who went overboard

A Coast Guard lieutenant called the rescue of a cruise passenger gone overboard a "Thanksgiving miracle."
By CNN Newsource
Published: Nov. 25, 2022 at 9:23 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (CNN) - A U.S. Coast Guard helicopter crew rescued a Carnival Cruise passenger from the Gulf of Mexico after he went overboard from the cruise ship the Carnival Valor.

He was found responsive, given medical treatment and flown to New Orleans where EMS was waiting for him.

The ship departed New Orleans Wednesday.

The Coast Guard got the call Thursday afternoon after the passenger’s sister reported him missing at 12 p.m., saying he was last seen late the previous evening.

The cruise ship helped with search and rescue Thursday afternoon and then was cleared to continue on to Cozumel.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(File)
Man dead after crash on Dixie Highway
Woman in hospital after shooting at apartment complex near St. Matthews
Woman in hospital after shooting at apartment complex near St. Matthews
Police and paramedics respond to a shooting Thanksgiving Day
Police investigating Thanksgiving Day shooting at apartment complex
Adriana Posey already had her daughter when she married Jason Wilkinson. Years later, Wilkinson...
Woman accuses ex-husband of spying on her, her daughter and posting pictures online
Isaac Decker, 21, and Brenna Stovall, 20, were arrested November 22 by St. Matthews police on...
Couple arrested for abuse of infant

Latest News

Police say multiple people are dead and others are wounded after a shooting at a Walmart in...
Walmart shooter left ‘death note,’ bought gun day of killing
FILE: A person places a swab into a vial as part of a COVID test. The omicron variant arrived...
After a year, omicron still driving COVID surges and worries
An elderly woman cooks food on a gas burner during a blackout in Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, Nov....
Europe scrambles to help Ukraine keep the heat and lights on
A Coast Guard lieutenant called the rescue of a cruise passenger gone overboard a "Thanksgiving...
Coast Guard lieutenant calls cruise rescue 'Thanksgiving miracle'
Trust the WAVE Storm Tracking Team to provide you with the latest weather conditions for WAVE...
FORECAST: Clearing and colder tonight