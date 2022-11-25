Contact Troubleshooters
YMCA holds 52nd annual Turkey Trot

Thanksgiving is a tradition for family and friends to eat food and share memories. For others, it's about waking up early and burning calories.
By WAVE Staff and Natalia Martinez
Published: Nov. 24, 2022 at 7:29 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Thanksgiving is a tradition for family and friends to gather, eat food and share memories. For others, it’s about waking up early and burning calories.

This year marked the 52nd annual Turkey Trot at the Northeast YMCA. A race for everyone, including kids.

A tradition that like so many things, had to press the pause button or get creative during COVID, like hosting the Turkey Trot virtually.

This year was sure to add to the five decades long event kicking off the holiday.

