12-year-old boy from southern Indiana collects, donates thousands of socks to people in need

Britt Denison, of Floyds Knobs, 12, serves on the youth leadership board of Miles for Merry Miracles.(Teresa Hebert)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Nov. 26, 2022 at 5:20 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
FLOYDS KNOBS, Ind. (WAVE) - A 12-year-old boy from Floyds Knobs, Indiana has helped collect and distribute more than 3000 pairs of new socks for people in need over the past 14 months.

Britt Denison, a Highland Hills Middle School seventh-grader, serves on the youth leadership board of Miles for Merry Miracles.

The socks he has collected go to various people and organizations including refugees, angel tree children, homeless adults and youth, foster children, clothing centers and more, a release said.

It all started in 2019 when the Denison family partnered with Miles for Merry Miracles.

“I have learned about the struggles and hardships people have in the world and that many don’t have what I have,” Denison said.

Denison realized people were in need of things like socks so he called family members to help and posted on Facebook. He created posters and flyers and hung them up.

Then, within a few weeks, Denison had collected more than 1,000 pairs of socks in the first year. The following year, nearly 2000 socks were collected.

Denison said the sock drive gave him a challenge between football and wrestling seasons to serve others. He said he has learned to organize socks drives, recruit volunteers and more.

He also speaks to young people, and community organizations about his mission to be sure that poeple have socks, especially during the winter.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

