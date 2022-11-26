Contact Troubleshooters
19-year-old identified after deadly shooting in Parkland neighborhood

By Julia Huffman
Published: Nov. 26, 2022 at 6:02 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Jefferson County coroner released the identity of a 19-year-old shot and killed in the Parkland neighborhood on Wednesday.

Around 11:30 a.m., Louisville officers were called to respond to a report of a shooting in the 700 block of South 32nd Street.

Officers arrived and found 19-year-old Andrea Perks shot. She was taken to the hospital in critical condition and later died.

There are no suspects at this time. Anyone with information regarding this case can call the anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD or use the online LMPD Crime Tip Portal.

