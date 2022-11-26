Butchertown bar to end some weekend events after incident reported

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A popular Butchertown bar is shutting down some weekend events after an incident took place early Saturday.

The High Horse Bar made a post to social media saying there was an incident around 3 a.m. and that they have made the decision to end the late-night DJ scene for safety reasons.

Louisville Metro spokeswoman Alicia Smiley said officers were called to the scene but did not find any victims.

The bar said they do have events planned for the holidays and next year.

