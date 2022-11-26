FORECAST: Cool and breezy tonight, clouds stick around for Monday

WEATHER HEADLINES

Showers wind down gradually overnight

Big warm-up on the way for midweek

Next system arrives late Tuesday/early Wednesday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Light showers and patchy drizzle are possible through the early evening hours.

Drier conditions are expected throughout the overnight hours with breezy winds at times. Lows fall into the 30s and 40s.

Mostly cloudy skies persist for Monday with cooler temperatures on tap. Afternoon highs will only warm into the upper 40s and low 50s.

Monday night, cloud cover will gradually move into the region.

These clouds will be out ahead of our next system coming into play late Tuesday night. Lows fall into the 30s and 40s.

Tuesday, temperatures will warm right back up with afternoon highs soaring well into the 60s.

Clouds will be on the increase as well as winds gradually pick up ahead of our next round of showers and storms arriving late Tuesday evening.

