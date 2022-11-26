Contact Troubleshooters
FORECAST: Increasing showers overnight, windy Sunday

WAVE 9 a.m. Weather - Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022
By Jessica Dobson
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Rain arrives tonight and lingers into early Sunday
  • A WIND ADVISORY is in place from 5 a.m. - 3 p.m. Sunday
  • Temperatures turn warmer by midweek before our next wave of rain arrives

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Steady rain and scattered showers will continue tonight, with the majority of the rain taking place after midnight and before sunrise Sunday morning.

Wind gusts will also increase overnight, with speeds up to 30-40 mph.

Scattered showers will linger into early Sunday morning before gradually dissipating near sunrise.

A much drier second half to the day is expected, although wind gusts will continue to reach speeds up to 45 mph.

A WIND ADVISORY is in place until 3 p.m. Winds subside Sunday night with much drier conditions expected. Temperatures will slide into the 30s and 40s overnight.

Mostly cloudy skies persist Monday with cooler temperatures as well. Most areas will struggle to see temperatures reach the upper 40s.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

