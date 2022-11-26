Contact Troubleshooters
FORECAST: Wet and windy Sunday on the way

Louisville, Ky. skyline on a cloudy day.
Louisville, Ky. skyline on a cloudy day.(Source: WAVE News)
By Jessica Dobson
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: Nov. 25, 2022 at 7:45 PM EST
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Scattered light showers are possible today
  • A WIND ADVISORY is in place until 5pm today
  • Warmer temperatures arrive midweek ahead of our next system

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Spotty light rain will continue through the early afternoon hours of our Sunday. Showers will taper off gradually, especially near sunset.

Gusty winds are also likely for some today, as a WIND ADVISORY is in place until 5pm, gusts will near 40 mph. Winds subside Sunday night with much drier conditions expected. Temperatures will fall into the 30s and 40s overnight.

Mostly cloudy skies persist Monday with cooler temperatures as well.

Most areas will struggle to see temperatures reach the upper 40s. Monday night, cloud cover will gradually move into the region.

These clouds will be out ahead of our next system coming into play late Tuesday night.

