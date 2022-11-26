FORECAST: Wet and windy Sunday on the way

WEATHER HEADLINES

Scattered light showers are possible today

A WIND ADVISORY is in place until 5pm today

Warmer temperatures arrive midweek ahead of our next system

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Spotty light rain will continue through the early afternoon hours of our Sunday. Showers will taper off gradually, especially near sunset.

Gusty winds are also likely for some today, as a WIND ADVISORY is in place until 5pm, gusts will near 40 mph. Winds subside Sunday night with much drier conditions expected. Temperatures will fall into the 30s and 40s overnight.

Mostly cloudy skies persist Monday with cooler temperatures as well.

Most areas will struggle to see temperatures reach the upper 40s. Monday night, cloud cover will gradually move into the region.

These clouds will be out ahead of our next system coming into play late Tuesday night.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.