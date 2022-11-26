Contact Troubleshooters
‘Hope 4 The Holidays’ kick off first stop in Louisville

By WAVE Staff
Published: Nov. 25, 2022 at 8:27 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Two men are making stops across the country to help families in need.

Rodney Smith, Jr. and Yuri Williams are teaming up for their yearly “Hope 4 The Holidays” tour.

They will be traveling across the country and blessing one family or individual from each state.

They stopped in Louisville to visit Elizabeth & David Turner Sr. Their son, David Jr. died of cancer last year.

Smith and Williams donated a bench in his honor to the Gilda’s Club. They also met up with another family whose child is battling cancer right now.

“It’s another reminder David is still here with us despite him passing away from pediatric cancer,” Turner said. It’s an opportunity for us to give back to a community and engage with a community that really helped us. And it’s also a way to bring hope to everyone else as well as we continue to share his message to make everyday the best day ever.”

This is the 4th year that Smith and Williams have conducted their ‘50 State Tour.’

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

