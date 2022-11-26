LMPD: Man found shot to death in Taylor Berry neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police are investigating after a man was found dead in the Taylor Berry neighborhood Friday night.

Around 10 p.m., officers were called to respond to a report of a shooting in the 3100 block of Taylor Boulevard.

LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley said officers arrived and found a man who had been shot multiple times.

He died before EMS could take him to the hospital.

Investigators said this is an ongoing investigation, but that all parties have been accounted for.

Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous Crime Tip Hotline at 502-574-LMPD (5673) or utilize the anonymous Crime Tip Portal at LMPD Crime Tip Portal

