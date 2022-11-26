Man arrested for deadly shooting in the Russell Neighborhood
Published: Nov. 25, 2022 at 9:01 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police Officers have arrested a man in connection to a deadly shooting in the Russell Neighborhood back in October.
Torrey Cross was arrested on Friday and charged with murder.
LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley said Cross is the suspect in a deadly shooting on 13th and Jefferson Street back in October.
Officers arrived at the scene and found a man suffering from several gunshot wounds.
The man died at the scene.
