Man arrested for deadly shooting in the Russell Neighborhood

LMPD makes an arrest in deadly Russell neighborhood shooting.
By WAVE Staff
Published: Nov. 25, 2022 at 9:01 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police Officers have arrested a man in connection to a deadly shooting in the Russell Neighborhood back in October.

Torrey Cross was arrested on Friday and charged with murder.

LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley said Cross is the suspect in a deadly shooting on 13th and Jefferson Street back in October.

Officers arrived at the scene and found a man suffering from several gunshot wounds.

The man died at the scene.

Cross has been charged with murder in connection to a shooting in the Russell Neighborhood back in October of 2022.(Source: LMDC)

