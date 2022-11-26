Man arrested for deadly shooting in the Russell Neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police Officers have arrested a man in connection to a deadly shooting in the Russell Neighborhood back in October.

Torrey Cross was arrested on Friday and charged with murder.

LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley said Cross is the suspect in a deadly shooting on 13th and Jefferson Street back in October.

Officers arrived at the scene and found a man suffering from several gunshot wounds.

The man died at the scene.

Cross has been charged with murder in connection to a shooting in the Russell Neighborhood back in October of 2022. (Source: LMDC)

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.