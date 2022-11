LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Here are the scores for Touchdown Friday Night on Nov. 25, 2022:

Male 24, Ballard 20

Ashland Blazer 7 , Christian Academy-Louisville 50

Bullitt East 55, Bryan Station 41

Central 21, Boyle County 35

Holly Cross 6, Raceland 49

Mason County 28, Bardstown 38

Franklin County 35, Corbin 49

